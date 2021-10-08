TNC Coin (TNC) Price Up 19.6% Over Last Week

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and $2.51 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TNC Coin

TNC is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

