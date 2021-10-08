Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s previous close.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$13.57. 173,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,193. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

