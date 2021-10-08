Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.12% from the stock’s previous close.
TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price target on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.
Shares of TXG stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$13.57. 173,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,193. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
