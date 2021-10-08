Tornado Cash Price Tops $66.22 on Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $66.22 or 0.00122501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00061825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.88 or 0.00147772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00091100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,239.29 or 1.00341590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.13 or 0.06419662 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

