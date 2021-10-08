Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 119,741 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,741 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $51,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.59.

NXPI stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.80 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

