Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 139,447 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,447 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of International Business Machines worth $99,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.38. 17,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,198,227. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $140.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.