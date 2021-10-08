Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 18,665 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,665 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.74% of Gildan Activewear worth $54,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $136,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.61. 5,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.60. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -344.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

