Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 23,033 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Starbucks worth $84,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

