Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 35,640 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,646 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $54,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

COP stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 103,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,517,954. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

