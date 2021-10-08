Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,353,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,351 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.44% of Restaurant Brands International worth $87,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4,576.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 116,230 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $62.11. 10,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.57. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

