Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,241 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.78. 5,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 866.49, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

