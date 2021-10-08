Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 127,779 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,477,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $65,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $38.20. 34,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,551. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.