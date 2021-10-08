Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $65,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charter Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after acquiring an additional 321,647 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 4,812.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,996,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $823.08.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $28.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $713.40. 6,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,077. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $772.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $712.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.