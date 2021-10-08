Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,345 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $67,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. 87,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The stock has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.