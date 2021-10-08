Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,861 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Lam Research worth $70,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.94. 5,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,943. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $333.31 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.88.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

