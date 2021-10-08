Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,236 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.22% of Thomson Reuters worth $109,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.75. 6,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,904. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.35.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

