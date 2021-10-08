Toronto Dominion Bank Has $58.15 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $58,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.60. 7,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.