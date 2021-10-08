Toronto Dominion Bank Has $58.19 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,402,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of iShares Silver Trust worth $58,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 261.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 129,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

SLV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 847,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,382,375. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

