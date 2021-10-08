Toronto Dominion Bank Has $60.55 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,738 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $60,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after acquiring an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.96. 3,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.59 and a 52-week high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $199.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

