Toronto Dominion Bank Has $70.53 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,166,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.48% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $70,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,267. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

