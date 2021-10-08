Toronto Dominion Bank Has $75.21 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,715 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of BlackRock worth $75,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK traded down $4.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $838.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,362. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $897.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $862.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.90 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

