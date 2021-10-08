Toronto Dominion Bank Has $97.88 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,228 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $97,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 23,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $195.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

