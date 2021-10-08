Toronto Dominion Bank Has $99.37 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,834 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $99,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $197,552,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,075,821. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.92.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

