Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.52% of Principal Financial Group worth $87,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 20,353 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFG stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

