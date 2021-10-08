Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 847,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.34% of CGI worth $77,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CGI by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CGI by 16.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after purchasing an additional 66,830 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

GIB traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.34. 97,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.79. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

