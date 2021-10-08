Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $76,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 65 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.84.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $635.18. 1,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,436. The firm has a market cap of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 759.44, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

