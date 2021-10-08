Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $100,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.92. 11,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,645. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

