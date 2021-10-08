Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 25,444 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,444 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $100,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 179.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $388.84. 8,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.90 and a 200 day moving average of $372.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.52 and a 1 year high of $420.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

