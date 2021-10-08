Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 259 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.08% of Equinix worth $54,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total transaction of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $879.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $878.47.

EQIX traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $751.09. The stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $828.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $779.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

