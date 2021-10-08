Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 30,540 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,538,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $105,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.83. 9,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,076. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.71%.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

