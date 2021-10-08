Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,623 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of American Tower worth $97,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

