Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Oracle worth $111,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.66. 72,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,013,468. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

