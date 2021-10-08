Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,271,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $100,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $878,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8,938.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 455,221 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,429,000 after buying an additional 166,299 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 98.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after buying an additional 1,435,230 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 145,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,338,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $205.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

