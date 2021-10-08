Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,586 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,466 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of American Express worth $74,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $69,958,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 72.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

