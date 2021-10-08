Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,109 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Amgen worth $70,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.70.

AMGN stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.63. 5,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.78. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.53 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.