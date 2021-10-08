Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $60,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after purchasing an additional 626,654 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after acquiring an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,779 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Shares of MCO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,633. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $375.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

