Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 115,386 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115,386 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $72,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.10. 114,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

