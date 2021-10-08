Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 272,713 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 272,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.83% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $88,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 54.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.