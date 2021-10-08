Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75,758 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $69,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.90. The company had a trading volume of 21,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

