Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 84,689 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 84,689 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Abbott Laboratories worth $102,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $726,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,506,437 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $174,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,401 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $158,654,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.82. 47,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,358. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

