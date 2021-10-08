Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up to $14.43

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $14.90. Torrid shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 1,218 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURV. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. On average, analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

