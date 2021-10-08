Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will announce $385.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

TSEM stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

