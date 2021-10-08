Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,910 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Townsquare Media worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 9.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. 52.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. TheStreet lowered Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

TSQ opened at $13.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Townsquare Media Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

