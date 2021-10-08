TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion trimmed its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,861 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.11% of TPI Composites worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 229.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPIC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

