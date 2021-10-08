Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $12,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.00. 4,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.07. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

