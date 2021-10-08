Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,672 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 606% compared to the average daily volume of 520 put options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,854. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LZ. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

