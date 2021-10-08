Trading S.A. Ares Sells 47,800 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 47,800 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $233,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $510.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,400 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $14,952.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 29,065 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $186,597.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $1,583,127.72.

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $38,698.69.

Shares of Precigen stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.67. 834,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Precigen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 836,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 26,309 shares during the period. Third Security LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Precigen by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 201,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Precigen by 494.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Precigen by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

