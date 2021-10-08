Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires 1,486 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,305,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,085,000 after buying an additional 210,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,022,000 after acquiring an additional 292,368 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,010,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,540,000 after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 81,576 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

