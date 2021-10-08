Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Acquires Shares of 32,332 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $56.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.