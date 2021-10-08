Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.75.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $140.94. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

