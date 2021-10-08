Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $201.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

